The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has affirmed former senator Emmanuel Bwacha as its sole governorship candidate in Taraba State.

The affirmation took place on Monday in Jalingo at a meeting supervised by the party’s State Working Committee and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Speaking at the event, the PDP’s state legal adviser, Muhammad Danlami, said the process complied with Section 87(3) of the Electoral Act and the party’s guidelines, which allow a consensus or affirmation where a party fields a sole aspirant.

Mr Bwacha, who addressed party members after his affirmation, pledged to prioritise infrastructure development, economic growth and improved welfare if elected governor.

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He said Taraba had vast human and natural resources that could be harnessed for development, adding that his administration would emphasise transparency, accountability and inclusive governance.

“The people of Taraba deserve purposeful leadership that will unite the state and drive meaningful development across all sectors,” he said.

The former senator also promised to promote agriculture, youth empowerment and education as part of efforts to reposition the state for sustainable growth.