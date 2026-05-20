Nigeria’s Head Coach, Eric Chelle, has unveiled separate squads for next month’s Unity Cup tournament in London and high-profile international friendlies against Poland and Portugal, with the continued omission of hitherto first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali drawing fresh attention.

In the list released on Wednesday by the Nigeria Football Federation, Chelle handed opportunities to seven players from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) for the Unity Cup, while several regular stars were reserved for the European friendlies.

Among the home-based players invited are goalkeeper Michael Atata of Ikorodu City, defenders Elias Ochobi, Chibueze Oputa and Obinna Igboke, as well as midfielders Aderemi Adeoye, Ayobami Junior and Tosin Oyedokun.



The Malian tactician also extended first-ever invitations to goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and forward Rafiu Durosinmi. Emmanuel Fernandez, Tochukwu Nnadi and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro are also in the roster released on Wednesday.

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Captain Wilfred Ndidi leads the Unity Cup squad alongside established names such as Moses Simon, Terem Moffi and Akor Adams.

Nigeria will face Zimbabwe in the Unity Cup semi-final at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic, on 26 May. Victory will send the Super Eagles into the final against either Jamaica or India.

For the June friendlies in Europe, Chelle recalled many of Nigeria’s top foreign-based stars, including Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey.

Nigeria will take on Poland in Warsaw on 3 June before facing Portugal in Leiria on 10 June as part of preparations for upcoming international competitions, including the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Nwabali was once again overlooked, having remained clubless since his impressive performance for the country at the last AFCON tournament in Morocco.

Instead, Chelle opted for Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye and Arthur Okonkwo across both squads.

The squad announcement also reflects Chelle’s growing willingness to test younger talent and reward strong performances in the domestic league as he continues to rebuild the Super Eagles ahead of future continental and global challenges.

27 SUPER EAGLES FOR 2026 UNITY CUP MINI-TOURNAMENT

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus), Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham FC, England), Michael Atata (Ikorodu City)

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Obinna Igboke (Enugu Rangers); Elias Ochobi (Rivers United); Chibueze Oputa (Enugu Rangers)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Tochukwu Nnadi (Olympic Marseille, France); Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa FC, Italy); Alhassan Yusuf (New England Revolution, USA); Aderemi Adeoye (Ikorodu City); Samson Tijani (FK Dukla Prague, Czech Republic); Ayobami Junior (Shooting Stars); Tosin Oyedokun (Ikorodu City)

Forwards: Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Philip Otele (Hamburger SV, Germany); Owen Oseni (Plymouth FC, England); Zadok Abu Yohanna (AIK, Greece); Terem Moffi (FC Porto, Portugal); Rafiu Durosinmi (Pisa FC, Italy); Femi Azeez (Millwall FC, England)

24 SUPER EAGLES FOR FRIENDLY MATCHES AGAINST POLAND & PORTUGAL

Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham FC, England); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus)

Defenders: Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Coventry FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); Tochukwu Nnadi (Olympique Marseille, France); Alhassan Yusuf (New England Revolution, USA)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Terem Moffi (FC Porto, Portugal)