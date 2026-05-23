Veteran actress Taiwo “Yetunde Wunmi” Akinwande has opened up about how her lack of formal education affected her career.

The 66-year-old made the revelation during an interview on her colleague Ayo Adesanya’s “Real Life With Aunty Ayo” podcast, which was posted on YouTube on Thursday.

She attributed her lack of formal education and perceived life challenges to her father’s aunt, whom she identified as Abiba, and to destiny.

The actress said, “Maybe I should say I was destined not to go to school because God uses people to work out His plans in our lives. When I was a child, I only knew my paternal grandmother as my mother. She enrolled me in school there, and I studied until Primary Two.

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“Lack of education made me suffer greatly in the entertainment industry. People often assumed that I would not deliver whenever they considered me for a job. What they did not know was that the mercy and grace of God sustained me throughout my career.”

Father’s aunt’s role

The actress, who began her career in the 1980s, maintained that after her Primary Two education, Ms Abiba approached her grandmother and requested to take her to Ibadan in Oyo State.

She revealed that her grandmother agreed to the arrangement but set three conditions for her father’s aunt to fulfil.

“First, she said she should never take me to the hospital whenever I fell ill. Instead, she told her to give me water from a clay pot and bathe me with it, assuring her that I would recover.

“Secondly, she instructed my father’s aunt, Abiba, to allow me to continue my education. Abiba agreed and took me with her”, said the actress who started her career with appearances in the soap opera “Feyi Kogbon.”

Failed promises

She, however, said her father’s aunt failed to keep her promises and instead made her hawk goods for her.

The actress added that all her husband’s efforts to get her into school were unsuccessful.

“When I arrived in Ibadan, I became a hawker instead. I hawked bread every morning. The husband of my father’s aunt called her twice to say he had gone to register Taiwo at the school. He pleaded with her to allow me to resume classes with them, but she refused. Another day, he met us where we were selling wares and said, “Abiba, there is a lesson school right in front of you. Let Taye attend.”

“She asked him why he was so interested since I was her niece. She even asked if he was the one who gave birth to me. The man apologised. I can never forget that moment. I was around nine or ten years old then.”

Father’s death

Additionally, she said she planned to run away to her father so she could continue her education.

“My father died in 1971 during the fasting period. Before his death, I was playing with my friends when they asked why I was not in school. I told them there was no problem because once I returned home for the festive break, I would stay with my father and not come back. Three days before the end of the fasting period, some people came to call us, saying that something terrible had happened at home and that we should return immediately.

“We were initially told that my grandfather had died, but when I got home, I discovered it was actually my father who had passed away. At that point, I had nowhere else to run, and I was stuck with the woman. I remained in her house until I got married. That was how I missed out on formal education”, the actress added.

She said that if it were today, with the level of civilisation and awareness now available, she would have done everything possible to obtain a formal education.

Award

Furthermore, the actress reflected on how her lack of formal education affected her

“My first maiden award was presented to me in London. There were many people there, and I attended with Peju and Sola Sobowale. After receiving their awards, the awardees usually gave speeches in English.

“When it was my turn to speak, I burst into tears. Everyone in the hall started crying with me because they realised my pain came from not being educated. Even the man who presented the award cried and asked, “Why me?” But I thank God for everything”, she said.

Yetunde Wunmi began her acting career in 1982 under Sunday Akinola’s (Feyi Kogbon) theatre group.

The actress, who remains very active in the industry, rose to fame for her roles in films like “Jawonlaya”, “Egbogi Oloro”, “Opa Ajobi”, and “Odun Mejo.”