Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu produced a defining cup final performance on Friday night as Trabzonspor edged Konyaspor 2-1 to lift the Turkish Cup, with the Super Eagles forward directly involved in both goals of a dramatic final in Turkey.

The Nigerian striker, one of the most physically dominant forwards in European football, opened the scoring in the first half with a trademark aerial finish. The move was crafted down the right flank, where Wagner Pina delivered a pinpoint cross into the box, and Onuachu rose highest to power a header beyond the Konyaspor goalkeeper in the 18th minute.

The goal set the tone for a tightly contested final, but Konyaspor responded after the break through Jackson Muleka, who restored parity on the 50th minute, just five minutes into the half, and forced the match into a tense, nervy conclusion.

With the trophy hanging in the balance, Onuachu stepped up again in the decisive moment.

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In the final eleven minutes, the Nigerian forward won and calmly converted a penalty. He briefly paused during his run-up before sending goalkeeper Bahadır Güngördü the wrong way and slotting the ball into the bottom-right corner in the 79th minute to restore Trabzonspor’s lead and ultimately seal the cup.

The victory marked a significant milestone in Onuachu’s season, especially after a brief dip in form at the tail end of the League season. The striker had gone five straight league matches without scoring against İstanbul Başakşehir, Konyaspor, Göztepe, Beşiktaş, and Gençlerbirliği before rediscovering his scoring touch in the cup final.

Since his move from Southampton FC, Onuachu has enjoyed a prolific campaign in Turkey, contributing across competitions with goals that have repeatedly defined Trabzonspor’s season trajectory.