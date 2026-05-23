A High Court of Akwa Ibom State in Oruk Anam has restrained the All Progressives Congress (APC) from enforcing the controversial suspension of the Senate President’s spokesperson, Eseme Eyiboh, pending the determination of a motion on notice before the court.

The order was issued by Justice Nkereuwem M. Obot in Suit No. HOA/12/2026 on 14 May.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Eyiboh, who represented Eket/ Onna/ Esit Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency between 2007 and 2011, was suspended for holding a political meeting the APC claimed was not approved.

The suit was filed by Edet Ben, an APC ex-officio member in Mr Eyiboh’s ward, against the APC and 20 others over the disputed suspension announced by party officials in Ward 9 of Esit Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

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In the enrolled order made available to journalists, the court directed that the APC “shall not give effect to the publication made by the 2nd to 21st Defendants/Respondents on the 22nd day of April, 2026” pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application.

The matter was adjourned until 22 June for the hearing of the motion on notice.

The defendants listed in the suit include Johnny Nsoh, Comfort Okon Sunday, Ndifreke Warrie, Iniedehe Ibok, Sunday Ben, George Etukudo, Emmanuel Attah, Friday Asuquo Joshua, Ini Asuquo Ben, Uduak Asuquo Ekpe, Iboro Gabriel Edet, Ime Edet Atakpa, Sunday Okon Inyang, Arit Etinwa Sunday, Godwin Okon, Kingsley Friday John, Samuel Asuquo Bassey, Emmanuel Etim Ben, Daniel Akpe and Aniefiok Cobb.

Court documents showed that counsel to the plaintiff, Akanimo Udoh, argued that the suspension exercise was unlawful and urged the court to restrain the party from acting on the publication.

However, counsel to some of the defendants, Kelechi Oluigbo, opposed the application before the court granted the interim order.

The suspension sparked disagreements within the APC in Esit Eket where Mr Eyiboh hails from, with competing claims over whether a valid ward meeting was held to approve the action.

Mr Ben had earlier denied participating in any meeting convened to suspend Mr Eyiboh.

He also denied signing attendance registers or endorsing documents connected to the suspension, alleging that his identity was used without authorisation.

The controversy generated accusations of forgery and manipulation of party processes within the ward chapter of the APC.

Mr Eyiboh, who served as spokesperson of the House of Representatives has remained a prominent political ally of President Bola Tinubu, Mr Akpabio and Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno.