Ishaku Abbo, a former senator who represented Adamawa North Senatorial District from 2019 to 2023, has purchased the Labour Party’s expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the 2027 governorship election.

Mr Abbo completed the purchase of the forms on Wednesday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

The former senator contested the 2023 senatorial election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) before he was removed by the Court of Appeal in October 2023. The court subsequently declared Amos Yohanna of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner.

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Mr Abbo hails from the same Adamawa North Senatorial District as Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, who is running for the Senate on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Mr Fintiri is rounding off his second term in May next year.

The statement also disclosed that Emmanuel Ben purchased the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the 2027 governorship election in Akwa Ibom State.

Other aspirants who obtained forms include former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, who is seeking to contest for the Nasarawa North Senatorial District seat.

Similarly, Adamu Blanzou picked nomination forms for Akwanga/Nassarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives, while Jesse Ayenajeh obtained forms for the Toto Federal Constituency seat in Nasarawa State.

Also, Chidiebere Anyanwu purchased forms to contest for the Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency seat in Imo State, alongside several other aspirants.

According to the party’s timetable earlier released, the sale of nomination forms for all elective offices commenced on 6 May and will end on 16 May.

The party primaries for state Houses of Assembly and governorship positions are scheduled for 27 May, while those for National Assembly and presidential positions will hold on 29 May.

Alex Otti remains the only serving governor elected on the platform of the Labour Party. However, the party’s National Working Committee granted him a waiver by offering him the expression of interest and nomination forms free of charge.