Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday told aspirants to elective offices under the All Progressives Congress (APC) that they were “all winners,” assuring them that the party would recognise their efforts even if they failed to secure tickets in the coming primaries.

The governor’s remarks were contained in a statement issued by his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mashood Agboola, after a meeting with APC House of Assembly aspirants at the party’s secretariat in Ilorin.

Mr AbdulRazaq said the growing number of aspirants contesting under the APC platform reflected the popularity and strength of the ruling party, attributing it to what he described as the “transformative leadership” of President Bola Tinubu.

“We have strong leadership at the national level. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is transforming our economy. That is why you see all these developments in this state,” the governor said.

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“He was able to release the resources. You can see the development we did in the first term of the administration and in the second term. So things are moving rapidly. And we’ll continue to do our best in every area, every segment of this state economy.”

The governor said only a limited number of elective positions were available, but assured aspirants that the party appreciated their willingness to serve and would reward loyalty and commitment through other opportunities, including appointments.

“I congratulate all of you. All of you are winners. Each one of you,” he said.

“You’ve qualified yourself for appointments by obtaining the forms to contest for this office. You’ve shown that you are qualified to lead in this state. So, this is just a stepping stone.”

Mr AbdulRazaq urged party members to remain united and continue supporting the APC, warning against divisions ahead of the primaries.

“If you don’t get the ticket now, that’s not the end of the world. Maybe that’s not what God has in stock for you. You will have something else,” he said.

The governor also used the meeting to defend his administration’s record, contrasting current projects with what he described as poor governance inherited from previous administrations.

“In seven years, we have built more roads than they built in 16 years. We have transformed the state,” he said.

He cited ongoing projects across the state, including the Osi-Obbo-Aiyegunle road, road rehabilitation in Patigi, and the construction of the Pategi Motel and Great Cultural Centre.

According to him, the administration has also improved education and healthcare, while ensuring salaries and counterpart funding obligations were met.

“You know what we met in this state and you see how we have transformed the state, as against the poor state of things we inherited. Kwarans are not fools. They know their history very well,” he added.

Mr AbdulRazaq further disclosed that President Tinubu would visit Kwara before the end of the year to inaugurate some projects executed by the state government.

“Let’s support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts to take this country to greater heights. He’ll be coming to Kwara before the end of this year to launch some of our projects,” he said.

Earlier, the APC chairman in Kwara State, Sunday Fagbemi, commended the governor for what he described as “huge and unprecedented” achievements across the state.

“Every segment of Kwara has experienced progressive changes. You are supposed to make this your campaign point,” Mr Fagbemi said.