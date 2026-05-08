Emeka Ozumba, a media aide to former Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, has declared his intention to contest for the seat of Njikoka 1 State Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

Mr Ozumba made the declaration at Urunebo Village Hall, Enugu-Ukwu Ward 4, Njikoka Local Government Area on Thursday.

He said he had consulted the people of the constituency before his formal declaration.

He said he was contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), which he has been a member since 2013.

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The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Ozumba has obtained the Expression of Interest Form of APGA.

Mr Ozumba said he was aware of the developmental challenges of the people of the constituency and that he possessed the capacity to initiate and influence laws that could address them.

He said beyond sponsoring bills, he would ensure that relevant committees provided oversight to get projects delivered for Njikoka.

“I have the mastery of constitution, house rules, and budget, break down bills that will impact your life. I am technical enough to craft the law and political enough to pass it.

“I will influence laws that address our erosion, insecurity, and pain and ensure the bills are passed, assented to and operational.

“I will hold regular town halls for discussion of bills as well as ensure direct access for all traditional rulers, presidents general, youth and women,” he said.

Mr Ozumba said he would pay attention to education, water supply, roads, health and other key areas if elected into the Anambra State House of Assembly.

“As a party man, I have the political capital of a consequential legislator for effective representation of Njikoka,” he said.

Leaders and stakeholders of the party across the wards of the constituency, led by Chinedu Anekwe, the chairman of APGA in Njikoka Local Government Area, were present during Mr Ozumba’s declaration.