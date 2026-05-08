At least four male passengers were confirmed dead in a lone commercial bus crash at Nunya on the Abia State end of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway on Thursday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Abia, Ngozi Ezeoma, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Umuahia.

Mrs Ezeoma said the crash occurred at about 2:10 p.m. and involved a white Nissan Caravan bus.

She said that preliminary investigation revealed that the accident was caused by a tyre burst.

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She explained that 17 male adults were involved in the accident, adding that four died, 12 sustained injuries, while one escaped without injury.

The FRSC chief further explained that a rescue team from the command took the victims to the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia for treatment.

She said that the doctors on duty confirmed two persons dead on arrival, while two others died while receiving treatment.

Mrs Ezeoma said that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue.

She said that operatives from the command promptly cleared the obstruction caused by the crash to ensure free traffic flow.