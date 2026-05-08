The sports media community in Lagos last Friday 1 May, gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of former Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Niyi Oyeleke, at a night of tribute held at the Media Centre of the National Stadium, Lagos.

The event, organised by Lagos SWAN, brought together serving and retired sports journalists, broadcasters, administrators, and associates of the late veteran broadcaster, who died on Tuesday, 3 March.

Speakers at the event reflected on Mr Oyeleke’s contributions to sports journalism and broadcasting, describing him as a committed professional whose influence extended across generations of media practitioners.

Retired Assistant Director of Sports at the NTA Lagos Network Centre, Paul Ogazi, who played a major role in shaping Oyeleke’s broadcasting career, described him as passionate and dedicated to sports journalism and production.

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According to Mr Ogazi, Mr Oyeleke distinguished himself as a reporter, presenter, and production manager throughout his career.

Veteran journalist Charles Anazodo said broadcasting was more than a profession for the late broadcaster, noting that he approached his work with enthusiasm and a constant desire to improve.

A former colleague at NTA, Kanmi-Akere Adeola, recalled how Mr Oyeleke supported and encouraged many young professionals in the industry. She described him as charismatic and larger than life, adding that news of his death came as a shock

Another member of the association, Joe Apu, highlighted Mr Oyeleke’s contributions during his time as Lagos SWAN chairman. He noted that the late broadcaster played a key role in completing the association’s secretariat, which remains the only SWAN state chapter secretariat owned in Nigeria.

Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, Gafar Liameed, condoled with Mr Oyeleke’s family and Lagos SWAN, describing his death as a major loss to sports journalism. He added that the late broadcaster served as a mentor to many journalists.

President of FIBA Africa Zone 3, Samuel Ahmedu, a Retired Colonel described Mr Oyeleke as a thorough professional who ensured balance and depth in his reports. He also praised his work ethic and commitment to quality journalism.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Oyeleke’s nephew, Mohamed Ibrahim, thanked Lagos SWAN for organising what he described as a befitting tribute in honour of his uncle. He said the late broadcaster left a lasting impact on family members, friends, and colleagues.

Lagos SWAN also acknowledged the support of Nigeria Football Federation President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, former NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, and former Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association and First Vice President of the NFF, Seyi Akinwunmi, towards the success of the programme.

Mr Oyeleke, an indigene of Offa, began his media career with the National Television Authority (NTA), Lagos, before becoming the first Production Manager of SuperSport Nigeria.