The police, on Wednesday, arraigned a 20-year-old man, Haruna Musa, before the Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ekiti State, over alleged illegal possession of two cows.

The defendant, whose address was not stated, is standing trial on one count of unlawful possession of cows.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Akinwale Oriyomi, an assistant superintendent of police, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on 15 April at about 10:00 p.m. in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital,

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He alleged that the defendant was found in possession of two cows reasonably suspected to have been stolen.

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According to him, the defendant could not satisfactorily account for his possession of the livestock.

The offence contravenes the provisions of section 345 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The chief magistrate, Abayomi Adosun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until 25 June for hearing.

(NAN)