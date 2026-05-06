The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, fixed 18 May to deliver judgement in the suit seeking to uphold the indefinite suspension of Ireti Kingibe, the senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, by the Wuse Ward chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

At the resumed hearing of the matter, Ms Kingibe’s lawyer, Marshal Abubakar, told the court that the case had no merit as it was purely an internal affair of the party.

According to Mr Abubakar, the case ought to be dismissed with punitive cost.

He said that the party had a procedure for addressing cases such as the one before the court but that the procedure was not followed by the plaintiffs.

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“The defendant was never invited for anything nor was there any complaint against her,” he said.

He added that the plaintiffs had no locus to institute the suit as they were themselves suspended by the party and moreover, it was only the National Working Committee, (NWC) of the party that could suspend a member and not other members.

The lawyer prayed the court to dismiss the matter in its entirety and award a N25 million punitive cost against the plaintiffs.

In his arguments, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, I.G Ogugua, prayed the court to dismiss the arguments of the defendant.

According to Mr Ogugua, there is nothing sacrosant about the internal affairs of a political party where the constitution is breached.

Earlier, Mr Abubakar argued an application challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter.

He premised his argument on the grounds that the matter at hand was an internal affair of the party.

Mr Ogugua, however, countered the argument and prayed the court to dismiss it for being unmeritorius as the court had requisite jurisdiction to hear and determine the matter.

The judge, Peter Lifu, having listened to all the arguments, fixed 18 May to deliver judgement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suit is seeking an order of the court to uphold Ms Kingibe’s suspension by the Wuse Ward chapter of the ADC.

NAN also reports that Kingibe, who represents the Federal Capital Territory in the Senate, was suspended indefinitely by the ADC Wuse Ward chapter.

The ward cited alleged anti-party activities and violations of the party’s constitution as grounds for the suspension.

(NAN)