The Joint Investigation Centre at Giwa Barracks, Maiduguri, Borno State, said on Wednesday that it has concluded the investigation involving 1,450 suspected terrorists.

Authorities at the facility said that over 500 suspects have been screened for prosecution.

Yusuf Audu, a brigadier-general and commander at the centre, disclosed this to journalists during a comprehensive briefing in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Mr Audu, who was represented by Puole Obinwale, a captain, said the centre was established as a unified interrogation and screening facility for suspects arrested during counter-insurgency operations, had remained critical to Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

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He said that suspects processed through the centre undergo structured investigation, legal review, and categorisation into prosecution, rehabilitation, or reintegration pathways, depending on case findings.

“After investigation, a complex casework group reviews all reports and provides legal advice. Based on the outcome, detainees are categorised into three groups: prosecution, rehabilitation, and reintegration.

“Recently, the centre moved over 500 suspects for trial, most of whom were convicted,” he said.

According to him, this is a clear reflection of its effectiveness in coordinated investigations and inter-agency prosecution processes.

The commander stated that that was what made the centre a multi-agency platform comprising personnel from the Nigerian Army, Defence Intelligence Agency and the Nigeria Police Force.

Other sister agencies at the centre were the State Security Service (SSS), the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and Nigeria Immigration Service, alongside legal experts from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

According to him, the model ensures a holistic approach to terrorism-related investigations and strengthens the legal integrity of prosecution processes.

Mr Audu said that the facility also maintains strict custody and documentation procedures, where suspects are received with preliminary investigation reports, assigned case files, and investigated by designated officers drawn from different security agencies.

The commander said detainees were housed in segregated cells, with special provisions for women and children, while minors accompanying mothers were provided basic education and care within the facility.

He added that the centre maintained high levels of hygiene standards and medical services for inmates, including isolation and treatment for tuberculosis patients in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

Mr Audu said detainees were also provided with structured feeding, three meals daily, supported by water supply systems, including a 40,000-litre solar-powered borehole constructed with support from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

He said that the detainees were issued clothing, toiletries, and hygiene kits on arrival, while periodic fumigation of cells was carried out to maintain sanitary conditions.

The commander said the facility also provides physical and psychological support programmes, including access to sports, indoor games, and limited outdoor exercise to maintain mental well-being.

Mr Audu said detainees were allowed to communicate with family members through a “restoration of family links” programme facilitated with international partners, including the ICRC.

On legal processes, Mr Audu said investigations were conducted under the Terrorism Prevention Act (2011, 2013 amended, and 2022 provisions), with human rights safeguards and judicial oversight through federal high court remand orders.

He said the centre had recorded significant progress in handling terrorism cases, noting that biometric data of all suspects is captured to maintain a national database for security tracking and intelligence purposes.

The commander also highlighted collaboration with international partners such as the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), UNICEF, and humanitarian organisations, which have supported infrastructure development, capacity building, and detainee welfare programmes.

According to him, UNODC constructed an evidence storage facility, while IOM developed a data management system that improves screening and categorisation of suspects.

He said UNICEF had also supported the centre with educational materials for juveniles, while the ICRC continues to assist in healthcare delivery and detainee welfare interventions.

Mr Audu said detainees are engaged in skill acquisition programmes such as tailoring, farming, poultry, fish farming, cap making, and bakery operations, designed to rehabilitate and equip them with post-detention skills.

He said the bakery project, recently established within the facility, was introduced to reduce operational costs and provide vocational training.

“The idea is to keep detainees engaged productively while awaiting investigation outcomes,” he said.

On personnel management, he explained that officers deployed to the centre are carefully selected based on professional background, including psychology, criminology, and sociology, to enhance investigative effectiveness.

Mr Audu also highlighted civil-military cooperation efforts and frequent visits by national and international dignitaries, including former defence ministers, service chiefs, and United Nations officials, who have commended the facility’s operations.

He said the centre’s approach aligns with global counter-terrorism best practices, particularly the United Nations principle that “effective counter-terrorism measures and protection of human rights are mutually reinforcing.” he said.

(NAN)