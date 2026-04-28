Governor Alex Otti of Abia State says the former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, exemplifies “everything good that womanhood represents.”

“My Sister from another mother, you exemplify everything good that womanhood represents, hence it’s difficult not to sincerely love and cherish you,” Mr Otti stated on Tuesday, 28 April, in a birthday message to Mrs Ezekwesili, who turned 63.

The governor described the former minister as a “national amazon.”

“As a distinguished Nigerian economic policy expert, administrator and an advocate of everything good, you have shown capacity, character, commitment and courage in whatever you do, even in the face of danger.

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“At the global stage, where you served as the World Bank Vice President, you were both honourable and outstanding, in character and accomplishments.

“As a wife, mother and Servant of God, you continue to inspire Godliness and transformation in all facets,” he stated in the birthday message.

Mr Otti said he is convinced that Mrs Ezekwesili’s new age comes with many positives in her life and represents a new dawn.

He described the former minister as an amazon worthy of being honoured and celebrated.

“I join millions of Nigerians to mark this historic day and reflect on the great things you have done for our nation and humanity.

“On behalf of your younger Sister, Priscilla, and the children, the government and people of Abia State, I celebrate you specially on your 63rd birthday and pray that the Good Lord would continue to bless you abundantly and preserve you to continue to serve Him and humanity.”

Mrs Ezekwesili was appointed the minister of education by then-President Olusegun Obasanjo in June 2006, a position she held until she was appointed World Bank’s vice president (Africa region) in May 2007.

Before then she served as the minister of solid minerals (mine and steel) in 2005, still under the Obasanjo administration.

She co-founded the Transparency International and the #BringBackOurGirls movement, which campaigned for the rescue of hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014.

She is a notable campaigner for democracy and good governance in Nigeria.