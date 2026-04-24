The Akwa Ibom Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Rosemary Akuagbaogu, has appealed to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom to urgently intervene in the deteriorating infrastructure at the NYSC orientation camp in the state.

Mrs Akuagbaogu made the appeal on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II corps members in the state.

The ceremony took place at the NYSC orientation camp in the Nsit Antai Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Eno had in 2025 pledged to renovate facilities at the camp, but the coordinator said urgent action was now needed to address worsening conditions.

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She urged the governor to expedite the fulfilment of his promise, noting that the approaching rainy season had further worsened the state of facilities within the camp.

She said that, with the rainy season underway, the current camp facilities had become a serious concern.

“All hostel blocks are in a deplorable state, characterised by leaking roofs, collapsed ceilings, broken doors and torn mosquito nets.

“Notably, one of the hostels is completely without a roof. The situation has made it increasingly difficult to safely accommodate the large numbers of corps members deployed to the state.

“I humbly solicit your Excellency’s urgent intervention to address these challenges as soon as possible to enhance accommodation capacity and ensure the welfare and safety of corps members,” Mr Akuagbaogu said.

She, however, thanked the governor for approving the welfare package for corps members and congratulated him on his 62nd birthday.

In his remarks, Mr Eno urged corps members to take advantage of the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme to acquire at least one skill and develop entrepreneurial capacity.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Ekerete Ekanem, encouraged NYSC members to become job creators rather than job seekers upon completing their service year.

He charged them to help bridge societal gaps, promote understanding among communities, and contribute meaningfully to national unity and development.

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Mr Eno said the nation looked up to corps members to bring fresh energy, vision, and patriotism into the collective effort toward a better future for Nigeria.

The highlight of the ceremony was the administration of the oath of allegiance to the corps members by the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom, Justice Ekaete Obot, represented by Justice Edem Akpan.