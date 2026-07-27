Mr Kine was shot dead by unidentified gunmen along Polytechnic Road, Bori, in Khana, at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Blessing Agabe, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed the incident to journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday. Ms Agabe, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, stated that the assailants had fled the scene before security operatives arrived.

The victim’s body has been deposited in a mortuary, where it will be preserved pending an autopsy as police investigations into the circumstances of the killing continue.

“The Rivers State Police Command has launched a full investigation to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice,” she said.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Ms Agabe urged Mr Kine’s family to formally report the incident to the police to assist with investigations and the administration of justice. “Reporting the matter to the police will aid ongoing investigations and facilitate the prompt administration of justice,” she added.

She reaffirmed the command’s commitment to identifying, arresting, and prosecuting all those connected with the killing.

Condemnation

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of Khana Local Government, Thomas Bariere, condemned the attack as a “senseless act of violence.”

Mr Bariere described Mr Kine’s murder as “heartbreaking,” stating that such violence has no place in a peaceful, law-abiding society. He expressed concern that the killing occurred only weeks after the murder of Clement Deegbara of Kpong Community.

“The repeated attacks suggest the activities of armed criminal gangs determined to undermine peace and security in Khana LGA,” he said.

The chairman called on security agencies to intensify operations across Khana and to swiftly apprehend those responsible for the attacks. He urged that all suspects found culpable be prosecuted, while extending his condolences to Mr Kine’s family.

Mr Bariere prayed for strength for the bereaved family to cope with the tragedy and urged residents to remain calm. He also called on the public to remain vigilant and to provide security agencies with timely and credible information.

The chairman reaffirmed that protecting lives and property remains a top priority for his administration.

(NAN)