The Enugu State Government says the ongoing construction of 260 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the state will cost N24 billion.

The Secretary to the Enugu State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, disclosed this on Friday when he appeared as a guest on Arise News TV’s The Morning Show.

Mr Onyia, a professor, said the state government was spending about N90 million to complete each of the 260 PHCs in the South-eastern state.

“That includes the equipment, the solar system, the laboratory equipment, accommodation for the health workers, the perimeter fencing and all that,” he explained.

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The SSG said 30 PHCs have been completed so far, while 230 others are nearing completion.

“His Excellency (the governor) has just approved about N4 billion for equipping 100 PHCs,” he added.

He stressed that the state government has disbursed the total money for the construction of all 260 PHCs, apart from funds earmarked for equipment procurement.

“We are now starting the second phase, which is equipping the PHCs,” he stated.

Type-2 PHCs in Enugu

PREMIUM TIMES reports that, months after assuming office, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State flagged off the construction of the Type-2 PHCs across the state’s 260 wards.

On 4 January 2025, President Bola Tinubu visited the South-eastern state to commission some of the completed PHCs and other infrastructures accomplished by Mr Mbah’s administration.

Tanimola Akande, a public health physician, had told PREMIUM TIMES that the construction of the PHC facilities in Enugu State would improve access to healthcare, particularly for vulnerable populations such as pregnant women and children in rural areas.

“This effort should help improve the health indices in the state,” said Mr Akande, a professor of public health.