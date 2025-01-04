President Bola Tinubu arrived in Enugu State on Saturday on his first state visit and inaugurated some completed projects undertaken by Governor Peter Mbah’s administration.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects the President inaugurated included 30 of the 260 Smart Green Schools, 60 completed Type 2 Primary Health Centres, and 19-kilometer Airport-New Haven—Bisalla and Okpara Square roads built by Mbah’s administration.
Other projects inaugurated were the completed International Conference Centre and the state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre, which has 150 patrol vehicles fitted with AI-embedded surveillance cameras.
NAN reports that this is the first time a sitting President is paying an official visit to the state in over 10 years.
Inaugurating the projects, President Tinubu lauded Mr Mbah for the projects, saying that, “Infrastructural development is a must to attract local and foreign investment, create jobs and give all a better tomorrow from today.
“It is a great honour for me and I therefore, declare this project inaugurated.
Earlier, Mr Mbah said the Airport-New Haven – Bisalla and Okpara Square roads 19 kilometer represented 85 urban roads his administration constructed between October 2023 and October 2024.
“We are proud and grateful to have Mr President in Enugu and have him inaugurate these roads and others,” Mr Mbah said.
(NAN)
