The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, says his administration will continue to construct quality roads across the state to promote greater connectivity among the state’s local government areas.

“Inter-local government connectivity is not just a promise, it is a priority we are delivering on,” Mr Mbah stated on a post on X on Friday, 17 April.

The governor uploaded beautiful photos of a road project delivered by his administration on the microblogging site.

“The Akama Oghe–Aguobu Owa Road, linking into the 44.8km Ama Brewery–Eke–Oghe–Iwollo–Umulokpa corridor, is already improving how people move, trade, and connect across Udi, Ezeagu, and Uzo-Uwani.

“What used to take longer and cost more is becoming easier, faster, and more reliable for everyday users.

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“For farmers, traders, and commuters, this means better access to markets, reduced travel time, and new opportunities to grow livelihoods,” he stated on X.

Governor vowed that his administration would keep investing in the kind of infrastructure that makes a daily difference in people’s lives.