The United Nations and partners are expanding relief operations following Venezuela’s devastating earthquakes, while supporting the government’s response to the humanitarian crisis.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric confirmed the update during a news conference at UN headquarters in New York on Monday.

“We and our partners are continuing to scale up assistance to impacted people by the earthquakes, in coordination with the government,” Mr Dujarric said.

Two earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, struck north-central Venezuela on 24 June, only 39 seconds apart, causing widespread devastation.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

A preliminary assessment by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction estimated direct physical damage to housing and infrastructure at approximately $37 billion.

The estimate includes about $24 billion in damage to homes, businesses, schools, hospitals and other public facilities.

A further $13 billion covers damage to infrastructure, with telecommunications suffering losses of about $5 billion, ahead of energy facilities and road networks.

The assessment relies on risk modelling rather than field inspections and excludes wider economic losses, disrupted services, emergency costs and future reconstruction expenses.

UN officials warned that the overall economic impact was therefore expected to increase significantly.

The UN Children’s Fund estimated that about 650,000 people, including 234,000 children, require urgent humanitarian assistance.

Around one-third of schools across the Capital District, including Caracas, sustained damage, disrupting education for thousands of pupils.

UNICEF has deployed emergency teams and delivered 68 tonnes of relief supplies, including medical materials, water, sanitation equipment and essential household items.

The agency has appealed for $52 million to expand healthcare, nutrition, safe water, child protection and education services for affected families.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that search-and-rescue operations continued across the worst-hit communities.

Medical personnel, engineers and other specialist teams are arriving, while a humanitarian needs assessment is nearing completion.

The assessment will guide an updated response plan and determine additional funding requirements for relief operations.

Government figures showed more than 3,340 people have died, over 16,740 were injured, and approximately 17,000 residents remain homeless.

“The authorities in Caracas are leading the response, focusing on supporting displaced people and addressing urgent humanitarian needs,” Mr Dujarric said.

At least 79 temporary camps have been established in stadiums and sports centres to shelter displaced residents and distribute humanitarian assistance.

UN agencies are already operating in three camps while assessing additional locations requiring humanitarian support.

Health partners are providing primary healthcare, mental health support, psychosocial care, and sexual and reproductive health services where necessary.

Humanitarian officials said access to safe water and sanitation continued improving through hygiene kit distributions and expanded sanitation facilities at temporary shelters.

The Humanitarian Response Plan for Venezuela has received $274 million, along with more than $32 million from private-sector donors and additional in-kind contributions.

(NAN)