The Enugu State Ministry of Transport has banned all traffic task force operations on federal highways within the state with immediate effect.

The directive is contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Commander of the Enugu State Traffic Management Authority, Kenneth Ugwu, and made available to reporters.

Mr Ugwu said the ban is part of the government’s efforts to curb the activities of fake enforcement officials extorting motorists.

According to him, the ministry took the decision following reports that people posing as officials of the Ministry of Transport had been operating on federal highways, harassing and extorting motorists.

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“Their action tarnishes the image of the ministry and to address the situation, the ministry has constituted a special team to identify and apprehend those behind the illegal operations,” he said.

Mr Ugwu confirmed that some suspected fake task force operatives were recently arrested while allegedly extorting motorists in different parts of the state capital.

The commander added that the suspects were being interrogated and will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The ministry urged the public and motorists to promptly report any genuine complaint or encounter with suspected fake task force officials to the traffic agency commander’s office.

He warned that anyone found harassing or extorting motorists under the guise of traffic enforcement would be arrested and made to face the full weight of the law.

(NAN)