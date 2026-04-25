In a season built on fine margins and decisive moments, Ademola Lookman’s fitness has suddenly become one of Atlético Madrid’s most closely guarded concerns.

But for now, there is relief.

Manager Diego Simeone has delivered a cautious but reassuring update on the Nigerian forward after his injury scare in the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad.

The moment that raised alarm

It happened quickly, and without warning.

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In the 62nd minute at Estadio de La Cartuja, Lookman signalled to the bench after feeling a sharp pain in the second half. In a game already stretched by intensity and stakes, his immediate reaction set off concern.

This was not a player willing to gamble. He walked off. Atlético reacted.

And, as it turns out, just in time.

Subsequent medical checks, including an MRI scan conducted on Monday, confirmed the issue; an adductor muscle problem.

But crucially, not a tear.

Instead, the diagnosis pointed to minor discomfort and muscle swelling, a scenario that allows recovery without long-term damage if handled correctly. Atlético’s medical team moved swiftly, placing Lookman on an individual training programme and pulling him away from full team sessions.

It is a controlled reset.

Simeone, speaking ahead of their clash with Athletic Bilbao, acknowledged how close it could have been to something worse:

“Lookman still has to wait. Luckily, we brought him out at La Cartuja; otherwise, it could have been worse. But oh well, it’s not a big deal.”

Managed absence, strategic patience

Lookman has already missed one La Liga outing against Elche CF, and he will also sit out the upcoming league fixture against Athletic Bilbao.

The approach is deliberate.

Atlético are not chasing short-term fixes, they are protecting long-term impact. In Simeone’s system, where intensity meets structure, rushing a player back from a muscle issue is a risk the club refuses to take.

Beyond the immediate fixtures lies the real target.

Atlético are preparing for a UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Arsenal FC on 29 April, a night that could define their season.

And Lookman could still be part of it.

Early scans revealed no structural damage, and with an estimated recovery window of around one week, optimism is building that the 28-year-old will be available.

Why Lookman matters now

Since his winter move from Atalanta BC, Lookman has not just settled, he has shifted the dynamic.

Eleven goal contributions. Decisive moments against Real Madrid and Barcelona. Direct running, pace, unpredictability.

He has added something different to Atlético’s identity, an attacking edge within a traditionally structured system.

With Alexander Sørloth also nursing a minor knock from the same final, Atlético are effectively preserving their attacking core, ‘wrapping them in cotton wool’ ahead of their biggest test.

The balance between risk and reward

At this stage of the season, every decision carries consequence. Play him too early, and risk losing him longer. Wait, and risk missing him in key moments.

For Simeone, the choice is clear; protect now, unleash later. Because if Lookman is fit for Arsenal, Atlético do not just regain a player.

They regain a weapon.