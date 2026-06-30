Erling Haaland scored a late winner as Norway defeated Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 on Monday to book their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The victory secured Norway’s first-ever win in a World Cup knockout match after two previous unsuccessful attempts and set up a last-16 clash against Brazil.

Norway started brightly, with Haaland threatening early, but the Ivorians gradually settled into the contest. Nicolas Pépé came closest for the Elephants in the opening half but failed to convert after being picked out by teenage winger Yan Diomandé.

The breakthrough came just before halftime when Antonio Nusa cut in from the left and curled a superb effort beyond goalkeeper Yahia Fofana to give Norway a deserved lead.

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Côte d’Ivoire responded strongly after the break, with Pépé forcing goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland into action before substitute Amad Diallo made an instant impact. The Manchester United winger dribbled past several defenders before firing home a brilliant equaliser, his second goal as a substitute at the tournament, leaving only Germany’s Deniz Undav with more goals off the bench.

Just as extra time looked inevitable, Haaland once again proved decisive. The prolific striker met Patrick Berg’s square pass with a simple finish to restore Norway’s lead and send the Scandinavian side through.

The goal extended Haaland’s extraordinary scoring streak to 13 consecutive competitive internationals for Norway, during which he has scored 25 goals. He also became the first player in 72 years to score in each of his first three FIFA World Cup appearances.

Despite the defeat, Côte d’Ivoire impressed in their maiden appearance beyond the group stage.

Teenager Yan Diomandé also made history, becoming only the second African men’s player after Nigeria’s Sunday Oliseh in 1994 to feature in four FIFA World Cup matches before turning 20.

Norway will now face Brazil in the Round of 16, while Côte d’Ivoire exit the tournament with their best-ever World Cup finish.