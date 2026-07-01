France secured their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, delivering a dominant 3-0 performance against Sweden in their Round of 32 clash.

Les Bleus controlled possession from the opening whistle, forcing Sweden into a defensive posture all match-long. While France moved the ball with precision, they struggled to break the deadlock early on. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 45th minute, when captain Kylian Mbappé converted a pass from Ousmane Dembélé to give France a deserved lead heading into the interval.

France resumed the second half with increased intensity. Their pressure yielded a second goal in the 53rd minute, with Bradley Barcola calmly beating the Swedish goalkeeper following an excellent assist from Michael Olise.

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Sweden attempted to respond by pushing forward, but France’s disciplined defence remained organised and difficult to penetrate. Mbappé sealed the victory in the 74th minute, netting his second goal of the match off another superb assist from Olise.

Reflecting on the result, Mbappé noted the quality of the team’s effort: “It was a great team performance. We showed focus and quality.”

Olise was a standout performer throughout the encounter, contributing two assists and driving France’s attacking movements. The victory confirms France’s squad depth and attacking prowess as they advance to the knockout stage with renewed momentum. Sweden exit the tournament after struggling to match the French side’s creativity and attacking threat.

France will next face Paraguay in the Round of 16 as they continue their pursuit of the title.