Often misunderstood and sometimes dismissed as a “female illness”, migraine is not a regular headache but a common neurological condition marked by a combination of symptoms.

It typically presents as a throbbing or pulsing pain, often on one side of the head, although both sides may be affected.

If untreated, an episode can last between four hours and three days. Symptoms commonly include nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light, sound, or smells.

In severe cases, those affected may be unable to carry out simple tasks, including looking at a phone screen.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Why women?

Speaking with PT Health Watch, an Abuja-based medical practitioner, Yahaya Dan-Asabe, said migraine is more prevalent among women due to a combination of genetic, hormonal, and neurological factors.

He explained that differences in brain sensitivity, alongside triggers such as menstrual-related stress, emotional stress, poor sleep, and other sensory stimuli, contribute to the higher burden among women.

Studies show that women are about two to three times more likely than men to experience migraine attacks. In some cases, prevalence estimates range from 32 per cent in women compared to 13 per cent in men, and 20.7 per cent versus 9.7 per cent respectively.

After puberty, migraine becomes significantly more frequent in women, occurring up to four times more often than in men.

Although the intensity and frequency of attacks may be similar across sexes, women tend to experience longer-lasting episodes.

Experts attribute much of this difference to hormonal changes.

Fluctuations associated with menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause can influence both the intensity and duration of migraine attacks. Many women begin to experience migraines at the onset of menstruation, while menopause may reduce the frequency and severity.

Oestrogen, in particular, plays a central role. Changes in oestrogen levels, especially before menstruation, have been linked to migraine onset, while progesterone appears to have less effect.

Other factors, including genetics, brain structure, stress, and neuronal activity, also contribute to women’s increased susceptibility.

Social and environmental triggers

Beyond biological factors, social and environmental conditions further shape women’s experience of migraine.

Mr Dan-Asabe noted that women are more likely to engage in unpaid domestic work and caregiving, increasing exposure to stress and sleep disruption, both recognised triggers.

Other commonly reported triggers include weather changes, strong perfumes, alcohol consumption, loud noise, and skipping meals.

Mr Dan-Asabe advised individuals to maintain regular sleep patterns, stay adequately hydrated, and eat meals consistently.

He also recommended avoiding known trigger factors where possible.

He added that individuals experiencing persistent or severe symptoms should seek medical attention for proper diagnosis and treatment.