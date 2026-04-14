The police in Imo State say they have dismantled a notorious robbery syndicate in a successful operation that led to the detention of five suspects and the recovery of 450 allegedly stolen motorcycles.

Henry Okoye, the police spokesperson in Imo, disclosed this at a news briefing in Owerri on Sunday.

Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said “the breakthrough followed a successful operation” that targeted armed robbery, attempted murder, and vehicle snatching across the state.

He paraded the suspects before reporters on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Audu Bosso.

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He said that the operatives also recovered N6.4 million cash and different number plates.

Mr Okoye said the operation was conducted by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa.

“The investigation began on 6 April after a commercial shuttle bus driver, Mr Paul Ohaka, who left home for work on 5 April, was declared missing.

“Subsequently, the driver was found abandoned unconscious at Irete on the Onitsha Road axis, while the vehicle had been forcefully taken by unknown assailants.

“The assailants had attacked him on April 5, assumed he was dead and fled with his vehicle,” Mr Okoye said.

He said the victim was immediately evacuated to a hospital, where he was said to be receiving medical attention.

He said that detectives tracked the stolen bus to a workshop in Orlu.

“During a coordinated operation, the vehicle was recovered just as the suspects were allegedly preparing to repaint it to hide its original identity,” Mr Okoye said.

He said that two suspects, identified as Olagoke Jelili and Godday Ezike, were apprehended at the workshop.

He said that their detention provided “the lead needed to capture three additional members of the criminal gang”.

According to the spokesperson, the suspects reportedly tried to bribe the police with N5 million to escape justice.

“However, the operatives rejected the cash, upholding the command’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption,” he said.

He said that charms and other incriminating exhibits were also seized from the gang’s various hideouts.

Mr Okoye further said that the suspects were unable to provide valid proof of ownership of the recovered motorcycles.

He said that the syndicate attempted to hide the bikes in bushes, where they were recovered.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered a full-scale prosecution of individuals involved.

“The command remains committed to ensuring that criminal elements found no safe haven within the state,” Mr Okoye said.

(NAN)