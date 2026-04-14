The Police Command in Edo State says it has arrested six police operatives and four civilians over their alleged involvement in an extortion syndicate targeting residents in Benin.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Benin by Eno Ikoedem, the command’s spokesperson.

Ms Ikoedem, an assistant superintendent, explained that the arrest followed a series of complaints from members of the public alleging harassment, abduction and extortion by individuals posing as police officers.

She said the suspects operated mainly along the Teboga axis off Aduwawa, where unsuspecting residents were often intercepted.

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According to her, the suspects would forcefully convey their victims around the city and compel them to withdraw money through POS operators under duress.

“The Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, ordered a discreet, intelligence-led investigation, and through sustained surveillance, technical intelligence and coordinated operations by operatives of the command, the criminal network was successfully busted.

“This led to the arrest of the suspects and the dismantling of the criminal network.”

She noted that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects comprised six serving and one dismissed police personnel working in collaboration with three civilian accomplices, including a POS operator and some commercial drivers.

“They formed a well-organised criminal syndicate responsible for abduction and extortion of innocent citizens, exploiting police accoutrements to deceive their victims,” Ms Ikoedem said.

The police spokesperson said that serving personnel implicated in the case were undergoing internal disciplinary procedures, including orderly room trials.

She added that they would be prosecuted after investigations were concluded.

She called on victims of the syndicate to come forward with useful information to support ongoing investigations and prosecution, while warning POS operators and other service providers against facilitating illegal transactions.

“Any POS operator found to be complicit in such illegal activities will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” she warned.

Ms Ikoedem reassured Edo residents of the command’s commitment to restoring public confidence and ensuring that all those involved were brought to justice.

(NAN)