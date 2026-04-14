David Mark, a factional leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has declared that his group will neither act in fear nor relinquish control of the party’s structure.

Mr Mark, a former senate president, said the stakes go beyond internal party leadership, noting that the struggle is tied to the survival of Nigeria’s democracy amid alleged attempts to impose a one-party system.

He made the remarks on Tuesday while declaring open the faction’s national convention in Abuja.

Mr Mark noted that the faction has faced significant pressure from the ruling government aimed at undermining its activities. However, he noted that successfully organising the convention demonstrates their resilience and determination.

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Mr Mark pledged that under his leadership, the party would hold its elected officials accountable. He also assured that the ADC would remain united and committed to its principles.

He further emphasised that the party’s supremacy would be upheld, stressing that its constitution would remain the ultimate authority in guiding its affairs.

The faction is proceeding with the convention despite the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) two weeks ago to withdraw recognition of its leadership.

INEC referenced the 12 March ruling of the Court of Appeal as the basis for suspending recognition of Mr Mark’s faction of the party. The commission also stated that it would not have any dealings with another faction of the party led by Nafiu Bala, one of its former national vice chairmen.

Both factions have since protested the decision, each insisting it is the legitimate leadership of the party.

The Mark-led group has also called for the resignation of INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, along with the national commissioners.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court fixed 22 April to decide an appeal filed by Mr Mark, seeking a stay of execution of the ruling of the Court of Appeal, which INEC relied upon to derecognise his leadership of the party.