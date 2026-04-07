The Kaduna State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has alleged a persecution of former governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai and other opposition figures in the state.

The party made the claims at a press conference in Kaduna on Tuesday, warning that recent developments point to a shrinking democratic space and possible abuse of state institutions.

The allegations come amid a dispute between the ADC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arising from a division in the party at the national level.

Some members have accused INEC of failing to recognise what they describe as the party’s legitimate leadership.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The dispute has complicated the party’s operations and raised broader concerns about institutional neutrality and internal party democracy.

Allegations against the Kaduna authorities

At the press conference, members of the ADC said the sequence of events involving Mr El-Rufai suggests “more than coincidence,” describing it as a calculated effort to weaken his political influence.

The party cited his exclusion from a ministerial position, probe by the Kaduna State House of Assembly, and the arrest of several of his associates as examples of what it termed coordinated actions.

Those mentioned include Bashir Saidu, Ja’afar Ibrahim Sani, Jimi Lawal and Aisha Galadima.

The ADC also raised concerns about the roles of Governor Uba Sani and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, suggesting their possible influence in the unfolding developments.

The party further alleged that security and anti-corruption agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), and the State Security Service (SSS), were being deployed in ways that created a perception of selective enforcement.

While acknowledging the institutions’ statutory roles, the ADC said their involvement in politically sensitive cases risks undermining public trust.

It also cited concerns over prolonged detention, alleged inhumane treatment and changes to bail conditions affecting Mr El-Rufai.

Claims of a wider crackdown on opposition

Beyond Mr El-Rufai, the ADC alleged a broader clampdown on opposition figures across Kaduna State, including arrests and intimidation in several local government areas.

It also pointed to alleged interference in party structures, including factionalisation and parallel leadership arrangements, as well as reported disputes involving the party’s national leadership.

The party further accused regulatory authorities of hindering the establishment of its offices in the state.

Governance concerns

The ADC said the developments were occurring at a time when Nigerians face significant socio-economic challenges, including insecurity, unemployment and economic hardship.

It warned that increasing political tension could worsen existing vulnerabilities and distract from governance priorities.

Demands

The party called for a halt to what it described as harassment and politically motivated prosecutions, urging authorities to uphold due process and the rule of law.

It also demanded the release of individuals it described as unlawfully detained and called for the independence and neutrality of institutions.

The ADC said democracy depends on a vibrant opposition and warned that any attempt to suppress dissent could undermine democratic stability.

It urged relevant authorities, civil society groups, and the international community to closely monitor developments and safeguard democratic principles in Kaduna State and Nigeria.