Players and officials of Nigeria’s U20 Women’s National Team, Falconets, have officially resumed camp in Abuja as preparations intensify for the final round of the qualifiers for this year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals.

Some of the invited players reported to camp on Monday, 6th April, while training sessions commenced on Tuesday, 7th April.

The team has since begun intensive training aimed at building fitness, cohesion, and tactical discipline ahead of the crucial encounter, while the technical crew awaits the arrival of the remaining invited players.

During the opening session, the team’s Head Coach, Moses Aduku, addressed the players, urging them to remain focused, committed, and fully prepared for the task ahead. He emphasized the importance of discipline, teamwork, and determination as the team prepares to face a determined Malawian side. The players have expressed strong optimism and readiness as preparations continue in camp, with the technical crew working to ensure the team attains peak condition for the qualifiers.

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It can be recalled that the Malawi team progressed to the final qualifying round after edging past Guinea Bissau in their previous fixture. The Falconets are now set to face the Malawian side in the first leg in Nigeria on Saturday, 2nd May, with the return leg in Malawi a week later.

Africa will produce four representatives at the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, scheduled to take place in Poland, 5th – 26th September .