Brazil came from behind to defeat Japan 2-1 on Monday to secure a place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

A dramatic stoppage-time winner by Gabriel Martinelli sealed victory for the Samba Boys.

The victory at Houston Stadium marked Brazil’s first comeback win in a FIFA World Cup knockout match since their victory over England in the 2002 tournament.

Japan took the lead in the 29th minute through Kaishu Sano, who capitalised on a loose ball in midfield before driving a low shot beyond Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

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The goal stunned the five-time world champions, who struggled to respond before halftime. Brazil had not won any of their previous five World Cup matches after conceding the opening goal.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men returned for the second half with renewed energy, with substitute Endrick adding urgency to the attack.

Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki made several important saves to deny Matheus Cunha, Bruno Guimaraes and Casemiro as Brazil increased the pressure.

The equaliser eventually arrived just before the hour mark when veteran midfielder Casemiro headed home from Gabriel Magalhaes’ cross.

At 34 years and 126 days, Casemiro became the second-oldest Brazilian player to score at the FIFA World Cup, behind Bebeto.

Brazil continued to dominate possession and create chances, with Vinicius Junior coming close to scoring after a brilliant solo run.

As the match appeared headed for extra time, Bruno Guimaraes delivered his fourth assist of the tournament, finding Martinelli at the far post. The Arsenal forward curled his effort into the net in stoppage time to seal Brazil’s victory.

The result extended Japan’s winless record against Brazil in competitive matches and ended the Asian side’s hopes of reaching the next round.

Brazil will now face the winner of the Round of 32 fixture between Côte d’Ivoire and Norway in the last 16.