The youth wing of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), demanding the immediate restoration of what it described as the party’s “legitimate leadership” or face nationwide civic action.

The ultimatum was announced on Monday at a press conference held at the ADC national headquarters in Abuja, where the group accused INEC of undermining democracy and acting outside its constitutional mandate in handling the party’s leadership crisis.

Addressing journalists, the ADC National Youth Leader, Balarabe Rufai, said Nigeria’s democratic system was under threat, warning that institutions established to protect the will of the people were now being “compromised, weakened and weaponised.”

Mr Rufai, who was flanked by members of the youth wing of the ADC, said the country’s 27 years of uninterrupted civil rule since 1999 were being eroded by actions it described as deliberate and dangerous.

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Quoting the late nationalist Aminu Kano, the youth leader argued that the current situation reflected a deeper decay in governance and democratic values.

“The democratic humanism of the future can only be built on the ruins of the present corrupt and decaying system.”

“Today, that decay is no longer hidden. It is active, deliberate and also dangerous,” he added.

At the centre of the dispute is the leadership of the ADC following a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on 29 July 2025.

According to Mr Rufai, the meeting, conducted under INEC supervision, dissolved the party’s National Working Committee and produced a new leadership led by former Senate President David Mark.

He said INEC initially recognised the outcome, having received and verified the process before officially uploading the leadership on its portal on 9 September 2025.

“There was no dispute, objection or ambiguity. So what changed?” he stated, questioning why the commission later altered its position.

Mr Rufai alleged that political pressure and interference led to a reversal, claiming that individuals who had previously resigned resurfaced to challenge the process despite lacking legal standing.

He further argued that the matter is already before the courts and cited a Court of Appeal ruling directing the parties to maintain the “status quo ante bellum,” the last uncontested position.

According to him, that position remains under the leadership of Mr Mark.

He accused INEC of disregarding due process by allegedly acting on letters and an ex parte motion that a competent court had not determined.

“INEC has no constitutional authority to interpret court orders. That duty belongs strictly to the courts,” he said, describing the commission’s actions as “complicity, partisanship and institutional sabotage.”

The youth leader called on the National Assembly to immediately exercise its oversight powers by investigating INEC’s conduct and taking appropriate action, including the possible removal of the INEC chairman.

He also urged the judiciary to clarify its orders to prevent misinterpretation and protect the integrity of the legal system.

While commending the military for its role in national security, Mr Rufai warned against any involvement in civil democratic matters, stressing that the issue must remain within constitutional bounds.

The ADC youth leader directed his message to Nigeria’s youth population, urging them to defend democratic values and resist what they described as illegality.

He maintained that the leadership inaugurated on 29 July 2025 remains the only legitimate leadership of the party, insisting that any alteration without a final court judgment is “null and void.”

He then issued a three-day ultimatum to INEC, demanding the immediate restoration of the David Mark-led leadership on the commission’s portal, a public apology to Nigerians, and a halt to actions based on pending motions or non-binding processes.

Hevalso called on INEC to respect the rule of law, refrain from interpreting court directives, and ensure neutrality and independence in all its operations going forward.

In addition, the youth wing demanded the resignation or removal of the INEC chairman, accusing him of undermining the credibility of the commission.

“Let it be known, we will not retreat, we will not be intimidated, we will not be silenced because this is bigger than ADC. This is about Nigeria.

“Restore democracy or face the resolve of the Nigerian people. INEC Restore Democracy!!!! Now! now! now! Or we take it back by the popular will of the Nigerian people,” Mr Rufai said.

Background

The latest ultimatum follows a sharp escalation in tensions between the ADC and INEC over the party’s leadership crisis.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the ADC, at a world press conference on Thursday, called for the immediate resignation of the INEC chairman, Joash Amupitan, accusing the commission of undermining democracy and interfering in the internal affairs of political parties.

At the briefing, Mr Mark raised concerns over what he described as a shrinking democratic space under President Bola Tinubu, warning that INEC’s decision to freeze recognition of the party’s leadership called into question its neutrality and independence.

He also insisted that the party would proceed with its internal processes regardless of INEC’s position, arguing that the law does not require the commission’s presence at party congresses and conventions.

Reinforcing that position, the party, in a statement on Friday signed by its National Organising Secretary, Chinedu Idigo, and National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said it would go ahead with its scheduled congresses and national convention despite warnings from INEC.

The party said it had complied with all statutory requirements, including formally notifying the electoral body of its planned activities, describing INEC’s actions as illegal.

Legal battle and INEC’s position

The crisis stems from INEC’s decision to suspend recognition of all ADC leadership factions in compliance with a Court of Appeal ruling directing parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of a suit before the Federal High Court.

The suit was filed by a former national vice chairman of the party, Nafiu Bala, who is challenging Mr Mark’s emergence as national chairman following the resignation of former chairman Ralph Nwosu.

Mr Bala is seeking to be declared national chairman in line with the party’s constitution, and the case remains pending.

Meanwhile, Mr Mark’s faction had filed an interlocutory appeal ahead of proceedings at the Federal High Court, but the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and ordered all parties to maintain the status quo.

Following that ruling, INEC announced on Wednesday that it would not recognise any faction of the party until the substantive suit is determined.

However, Mr Mark argued that there was no legal basis for INEC to de-recognise the party’s leadership, insisting that the commission misinterpreted the appellate court’s directive and ought to have sought judicial clarification if in doubt.

He also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of fuelling the crisis, alleging that Mr Bala was being used to destabilise the ADC in a bid to retain power.

INEC warning

Reacting to the development, INEC chairman Mr Amupitan had warned the party against proceeding with its planned congresses without the commission’s supervision, citing the ongoing court process.

Speaking on Arise Television, he said a motion relating to the dispute was yet to be determined, cautioning that proceeding regardless could attract “grave legal consequences.”

He cited precedents in Zamfara and Plateau states where failure to comply with court orders led to the nullification of electoral victories, with candidates who came second eventually declared winners.