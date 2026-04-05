The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has unveiled the list of successful candidates for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 34/2025.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Ehimen Ejodame, on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Ejodame said the announcement followed the completion of the rigorous Selection Board Interview held at NAF Base Kaduna between 12 January and 8 February.

He said the names of successful candidates are available on the official NAF recruitment portal for verification and further information.

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“Interested candidates are urged to check the portal at https://nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng/updates/⁠�.

“Selected candidates are expected to commence a six-month Basic Cadet Training programme at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Afaka, Kaduna, starting April 18,” he said.

Mr Ejodame, an air commodore, emphasised that candidates must report with their original credentials for documentation and admission.

He further warned that failure to report by 6:00 p.m. on Monday, 20 April, will result in automatic forfeiture of the offer.

According to him, only upon successful completion of the training and formal commissioning will candidates attain full status as NAF officers.

He urged candidates to prepare diligently for the training and uphold the values of the Service.

(NAN)