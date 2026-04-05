Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has extended warm greetings to Christians in the state and across Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration, urging them to embrace the values of sacrifice, love, and unity.

In his Easter message, the governor described the season as a profound reminder of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which he said symbolises hope, redemption, and victory over adversity.

Mr Abiodun called on Christians to reflect on the core virtues of Easter, including selflessness, humility, forgiveness, and compassion, noting that these values are essential for building a peaceful and progressive society.

He urged residents of Ogun State to use the festive period to pray for the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of the state and the nation at large.

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The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to good governance and improving the welfare of the people, assuring citizens that efforts were ongoing to deliver sustainable development.

While wishing Christians a joyful and peaceful celebration, Governor Abiodun encouraged them to remain hopeful and steadfast in faith.

“Easter reminds us that after every trial comes triumph. Let us continue to work together in unity and faith for the collective good of our dear state,” he said.