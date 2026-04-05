There was something about the moment that did not feel staged. It came in the middle of an official outing, on Saturday, 4 April in Iperu, Ogun State, where President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had just commissioned the new Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ complex of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

It was meant to be another auspicious engagement by Mr President; one of many. But in the course of the event, the President deliberately paused to speak about the leadership of the Nigeria Customs and its Comptroller-General, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi. And in that brief moment, the event took on a different weight.

Tinubu described Adeniyi as “very dedicated and performing.” It was not a long sentence, and it did not try to impress. But it landed. Perhaps because it came without noise, without the usual excess that follows public praise. It sounded like something observed over time, not something prepared for the day.

The setting made it even more significant. This was not a closed-door meeting or a quiet conversation behind the scenes. It was a public commissioning, with officers, government officials, and stakeholders present. The unveiling of the new FOU ‘A’ complex was already a statement about expansion and direction within the Nigeria Customs.

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Yet, in the middle of that, the President chose to speak directly about the man leading the institution. Then he went further. He spoke about the ease of doing business and Adeniyi’s commitment to the welfare of Customs officers. Those words did not come randomly. They touched two areas that define the daily reality of the Service.

On one hand, the pressure to facilitate trade and keep the system moving. On the other, the responsibility to ensure that the officers carrying out that work are not left behind. What stood out even more was Tinubu’s admission that he had watched Adeniyi’s presentation “many times again and again.”

That line revealed something deeper than a passing endorsement. It suggested attention. It suggested that beyond public appearances, there had been a deliberate effort to understand what the Customs leadership is putting forward.

And then came the part that lingered. Mr President spoke about legacy. He said Nigeria would continue to remember CGC Adeniyi, his commitment, and his patriotism. It is not the kind of statement that disappears once the event ends. It places the work being done now within a longer horizon, one that stretches beyond immediate outcomes.

Around them stood the newly commissioned complex, solid and expansive, a clear shift from the congestion of the old Ikeja base. The facility, with its supporting warehouse and operational structures, reflects more than relocation. It reflects a Service trying to reposition itself in response to growing demands.

You could sense that this was not just about space, but about intention. There was also the quiet symbolism of presence. Officers moving around, equipment in place, systems already being talked about in practical terms. Even the mention of the nearby cargo airport, where Customs had already begun operations, added to the sense that this was part of a larger, unfolding picture.

For Adeniyi, the moment did not appear to be about personal recognition. His remarks remained focused on balance — revenue, trade facilitation, and enforcement. Three mandates that rarely sit easily together. Yet, what seems to be emerging is an attempt to hold them in place without letting one overshadow the others.

President Tinubu’s emphasis on welfare brought that effort into sharper focus. Institutions often speak of reform in big terms, but their strength is usually measured in how they treat the people within them. By acknowledging this, Tinubu was, in a way, affirming that leadership is not only about outcomes, but about those who deliver them.

Because it happened yesterday, the moment still feels fresh. Not yet absorbed into routine headlines or lost in the cycle of daily events. It remains what it was — a brief pause during a commissioning in Ogun where words were spoken that felt considered. And sometimes, in the middle of official ceremonies, it is those unscripted recognitions that tell the real story.

Mahmud Abdulsalam wrote from Minna, Niger State. Email: [email protected].