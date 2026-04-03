The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, has presented N54 million to the families of police officers who lost their lives in active service in Imo State.

Henry Okoye, the police spokesperson in Imo, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday night.

Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Audu Bosso, presented the cheques to the families on behalf of the IGP.

He said Mr Bosso made the presentation earlier on Thursday.

“The cheque presentation ceremony, held in Owerri, forms part of activities marking Day 4 of the ongoing National Police Day celebration, in honour of the sacrifices and dedication of fallen officers of the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

According to the statement, Mr Bosso, who spoke at the event, reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the IGP, to the welfare of officers and their families.

The commissioner emphasised that the gesture, facilitated through the Police Force Insurance Scheme, was a clear demonstration that the sacrifices of deceased officers will never be forgotten.

Mr Okoye listed some of the beneficiaries to include Bridget Innocent, Hillary Okoye, Joy Enerst, Joy Okoro, Sampson Okafor, and Ann Sunday.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Okafor, who spoke on behalf of others, expressed gratitude to the IGP and the police for their support and for remembering the families of the slain officers.

The police spokesperson said the police in the state remain committed to protecting lives and property, while also ensuring the welfare of police personnel and their loved ones.

Target of deadly attacks

Police officers and officials of other security agencies have been the target of deadly attacks in the South-east, which has witnessed increased attacks in recent years.

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, a group leading the agitation for the creation of an independent state of Biafra from the South-east and some parts of South-south, has been accused of being responsible for the attacks in the two regions.

But the group has repeatedly denied involvement in the attacks.