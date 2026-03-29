Enyimba gave their survival push a big lift with a late 2–1 win over Abia Warriors, as Matchday 32 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) produced plenty of goals and drama on Sunday.

Playing at home in Aba, Enyimba had to fight hard for the win. Chidiebere Micheal scored first in the 60th minute, but Abia Warriors hit back late through Emeka Obioma in the 88th minute. Just when it looked like the match would end in a draw, Michael stepped up again to score a 90th-minute penalty and secure all three points.

Enyimba Assistant Coach, Ijeh Okechukwu, told reporters after the game that the result was important for the team.

“I am happy for the three points and our second-half response,” he said, while admitting the team needs to take their chances better in future games.

The win moves Enyimba up to 15th place with 39 points, easing their relegation worries. Abia Warriors, meanwhile, drop to sixth with 49 points.

Ibadan classic

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars continued their strong home form with a 3–1 win over Enugu Rangers. After a quiet first half, Sodiq Ibrahim gave the Oluyole Warriors the lead early in the second half. Rangers responded through their captain, Nwobodo Chidiebere, but Shooting Stars quickly regained control.

Desmond Ojietefisan made it 2–1 before substitute Adams Mustapha added a third goal late on. The result means Shooting Stars have now won seven straight home matches and sit fifth on the table with 50 points.

Other games

Elsewhere, Rivers United stayed strong in the title race with a 4–2 win over Kun Khalifat. Bayelsa United also impressed with a 4–1 victory against Kano Pillars, while Ikorodu City edged Warri Wolves 4–3 in one of the most exciting games of the round.

Niger Tornadoes beat Wikki Tourists 2–0, while Remo Stars forced El-Kanemi Warriors to a 1-1 draw. Barau FC and Katsina United also played out a goalless draw.

In total, 34 goals were scored across the matches, showing the attacking style teams are bringing into the final stretch of the season.

With the title race and relegation battle both still open, the NPFL season remains unpredictable and exciting.

Full results

Sunday 29 March

Niger Tornadoes FC 2-0 Wikki Tourists FC

Ikorodu City FC 4-3 Warri Wolves FC

Enyimba International FC 2-1 Abia Warriors FC

El-Kanemi Warriors FC 1-1 Remo Stars FC

Barau FC 0-0 Katsina United FC

Bayelsa United FC 4-1 Kano Pillars FC

Shooting Stars FC 3-1 Enugu Rangers International

Rivers United FC 4- 2 Kun Khalifat FC

Saturday 28 March

Kwara United FC 1-0 Nasarawa United FC

Bendel Insurance FC 2-2 Plateau United