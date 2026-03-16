Head coach Eugene Agagbe has praised the discipline and determination of his players after Barau FC secured a convincing 2–0 victory over Abia Warriors in a Matchday 30 clash of the Nigeria Premier Football League on Sunday in Kano.

The match, played at the Sani Abacha Stadium, saw Muhammad Umar score twice from well-taken free kicks in the ninth and 30th minutes to hand the hosts all three points.

Agagbe said his players’ strong start to the match laid the foundation for the victory.

“We thank God Almighty for the victory again today. Our objective is always to win, and we thank God for what He has done for us today,” he said after the match.

The coach particularly commended the early intensity shown by his team, which allowed them to build a comfortable lead inside the opening half hour.

“I want to thank my players. They did very well in the first twenty minutes. We were two goals up and they showed the character and determination to carry the day.

“I give thanks to my players for a good performance today,” he added.

Abia Warriors attempted to fight back in the second half, but Barau FC’s defence remained resolute, protecting the two-goal cushion until the final whistle.

Agagbe said the victory was part of a broader objective he set when he assumed charge of the team earlier in the season.

“You will remember that when I took over the team, my objective was to move the team away from the position we were in. By all standards, that position did not reflect where we belong.

“We have achieved that objective, and for anything else that comes our way, we give glory to God Almighty,” he said.

With the win, Barau FC climbed to eighth position on the NPFL table with 40 points from 30 matches.

The coach also revealed that the team would continue pushing to finish the season strongly and possibly secure a continental ticket.

“We will continue to fight and work hard so that at the end of the season we finish comfortably on the table. If we eventually qualify for continental competition, we will praise God,” he said.

Looking ahead to their next fixture, Agagbe acknowledged the challenge posed by Wikki Tourists.

“Our next match is against Wikki Tourists in Bauchi. They are also doing well, but we will give them a good fight,” he said.

Elsewhere on Matchday 30, Shooting Stars Sports Club defeated Wikki Tourists 3–2 in a thrilling encounter at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

Sodiq Ibrahim opened the scoring in the 16th minute after Ayobami Junior’s assist before Abba Musa equalised for Wikki Tourists in the 35th minute. Lucky Emmanuel restored Shooting Stars’ lead just before halftime.

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Wikki again drew level through John Taiwo in the 53rd minute, but Al-Ameen’s late header from Ayobami Junior’s corner in the 88th minute sealed the victory.

The result marked Shooting Stars’ sixth consecutive home win and lifted them to fourth place on the table with 47 points from 30 matches.

In other Matchday 30 results, Bayelsa United defeated Warri Wolves 2–1, while Enyimba FC beat Plateau United 2–0.

Niger Tornadoes played out a goalless draw with Kano Pillars, while Remo Stars edged Nasarawa United 2–1.

Elsewhere, Kwara United held Rangers International to a goalless draw, while Katsina United and El-Kanemi Warriors settled for a 1–1 draw.

On Saturday, Bendel Insurance defeated Kun Khalifat FC 2–1.

The final Matchday 30 fixture will see Ikorodu City host Rivers United on Monday.