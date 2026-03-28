The All Progressives Congress (APC) at its 8th National Convention on Friday approved a six-month tenure extension for the party’s Caretaker Committee Executives in Ekiti and Osun states.

The decision, ratified by the National Convention—the party’s supreme organ, was to ensure administrative continuity and stability ahead of upcoming gubernatorial cycles in the affected states.

Moving the motion for the extension, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, said that the tenures of the current caretaker committees at the ward, local government, and state levels were due to expire at the end of March 2026.

He noted, however, that the forthcoming political developments made the current period unviable for conducting fresh congresses.

“It is expedient in the overall interest of the party to extend the tenures of the said caretaker committees to allow for proper coordination, consolidation, and preparation for the conduct of the congresses,” Mr Jibrin stated.

The delegates subsequently approved the motion seconded by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele at the convention.

Similarly, the convention also witnessed the formal dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) to pave the way for the election of new national officers.

The motion for dissolution was moved by the National Legal Adviser, Abdulkarim Kana, who cited Article 13.1 of the party’s constitution, and seconded by the Deputy National Secretary, Abdulkarim Oluopolekana.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, also moved a motion for the adoption of consensus as the primary mode of election for the emergence of new national officers.

“The adoption of a defined mode of election will guide the proceedings and ensure that the process reflects the collective will of the party,” Mr Tajudeen Abbas.

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The motion was seconded by the Governor of Kaduna State and Vice-Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Uba Sani.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio moved the motion to formally adopt and ratify the ward, local government, state, and zonal congresses already held across the federation.

Mr Akpabio said that the processes were undertaken in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act and the party’s guidelines, effectively strengthening the APC’s grassroots structure.

The Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, seconded the motion.

All the motions were unanimously approved by the delegates to the national convention after the Chairman of the Convention Central Planning Committee, Aminu Masari, put them to a vote.

(NAN)