A senior cleric of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Sunday Agang, has been released days after he was kidnapped at his residence in Jos, Plateau State.

Mr Agang, a former president of ECWA and current chairman of its Board of Trustees, was kidnapped on Tuesday morning from the Farin Gada area of Jos North Local Government Area.

In a statement on Friday, the church’s acting spokesperson, Danjuma Auta, confirmed that the cleric had regained his freedom and reunited with his family.

“We wish to announce with immense gratitude and joy the release of our dear pastor, Rev. Prof. Sunday Bobai Agang, who was abducted by unknown gunmen,” the statement said, adding that he is safe.

ECWA thanked God for what it described as answered prayers and expressed appreciation to members and supporters within and outside Nigeria who stood by the church during the period.

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While welcoming the cleric’s release, ECWA said the incident underscored Nigeria’s worsening security situation, noting that kidnapping had become a growing threat to public safety.

The church urged governments at all levels to urgently address insecurity and fulfil their constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property.

Jos is the capital of Plateau State, one of several states in central Nigeria grappling with recurring cases of abductions and other violent crimes.