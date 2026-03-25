The police in Anambra State have detained a suspect, Chukwudalu Ezeani, in connection with the murder of his cousin, Chinedu Ezeani, in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra, disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Wednesday.

“Operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka, have uncovered an eight-month-old case of a reported missing person.

“The arrest of a 35-year-old suspect, Chukwudalu Ezeani, male, in connection with the murder of his cousin, late Chinedu Ezeani, male, 52-year-old, further revealed the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said that preliminary investigations revealed that on 1 August 2025, at about 8:00 p.m., the suspect allegedly killed the deceased at his residence in Afube Village, Amichi, and buried the body in a shallow grave in his compound.

He said the suspect had concealed the crime for about eight months before his arrest.

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According to him, the case, which was initially reported as a missing person incident at the Amichi police station, was later revisited by detectives following credible intelligence, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The police spokesperson said that upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and led operatives to the burial site within the compound, where the corpse was exhumed.

He said the remains have been deposited for necessary forensic examination, while the suspect would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Mr Ikenga reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring justice and urged members of the public to report suspicious activities promptly to the nearest police station.

(NAN)