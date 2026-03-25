President Bola Tinubu has extolled Tunde Rahman, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Special Duties, for his commitment to duty and loyalty over the years.

President Tinubu used the occasion of his longtime aide’s 60th birthday to shower encomiums on him for his many years of unflinching dedication to duty as his former Adviser on Media and now as a senior aide in the Presidency.

Specifically, President Tinubu noted that Rahman displayed strong leadership and an extraordinary work ethic throughout his service as adviser on Media, especially during the period leading up to the last presidential election, when Rahman played an active and prominent role as a political liaison and media strategist.

President Tinubu described Mr Rahman as a conscientious journalist and newspaper editor who applied himself to professionalism and used journalism to promote public good and social justice.

“I especially celebrate Tunde Rahman for his outstanding qualities on the celebration of his 60th birthday. He is a dedicated, humble and extraordinarily loyal personal aide who serves with utmost dedication.

“I appreciate his contributions to our progressive ideals and promotion of good governance in our country. Tunde is a steadfast and reliable personal aide whose advice and suggestions are sincere and free of any hidden agenda.

“On this diamond birthday celebration, my prayer for Tunde is that God should grant him good health, greater wisdom for greater service to our country and humanity”, President Tinubu wrote.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

March 24, 2026