The Media and Publicity Committee of the 2026 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed Thursday for a media briefing on the convention.

The convention is scheduled from 27 to 28 March in Abuja.

The Co-chairman of the committee and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Rabiu Ibrahim, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said this during the committee meeting on Tuesday.

According to Mr Idris, the party will hold a world press conference on Thursday to unveil its plans and preparations for the upcoming convention.

“As part of what we need to do, a major press conference will be held on Thursday to unveil the expectations of the party to Nigerians.”

He called on members of the committee to work together in unity to ensure effective communication and successful delivery of the convention.

“A lot of sacrifice is expected from all, in line with the party’s vision for a united and disciplined approach to communicating to Nigerians,” he said.

The minister reminded members that the APC must continue to uphold strong internal democratic values.

“As party members, we must subject ourselves to a significant attribute of our president,” Mr Idris said.

He said that the forthcoming convention represented an important milestone for the party as it continues to strengthen its internal structures and democratic processes.

Key stakeholders attended the committee meeting.

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They include the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, and the Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation, Sunday Dare.

Others were Spokesperson of the Senate, Yemi Adaramodu; and his House of Representatives counterpart, Akin Rotimi; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Tunde Rahman.

There was also the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Istifanus Gyang; Assistant Secretary, Mary Ikoku; Secretary 1, Abimbola Tooki, among others.

(NAN)