‎The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, has significantly dropped in Enugu, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A NAN correspondent who conducted a market survey on the price of cooking gas in Enugu on Friday observed that many refilling points had reduced their prices.

Some dealers of the product said the price reduction was the result of improved domestic supply, lower depot prices, and increased government intervention.

Paul Okechukwu, owner of a cooking gas refilling depot at Amechi, Enugu, said the price had dropped when compared to what it was in June.

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Mr Okechukwu said the price was between N1,700 and N1,900 per kilogramme in June, but now sells between N1,400 and N1,500, depending on the location in Enugu metropolis.

Another dealer in the product, Obiora Ani, in the Uwani area, said the reduction was across the board nationwide, adding that it was a result of the government’s quick intervention.

Mr Ani said the reduction increased his sales as many residents had been coming to refill their cooking gas cylinders.

“When you go to other places in the country, the price of cooking gas has reduced as well, not only in Enugu,” he said.

Some residents of Enugu have expressed joy and relief following the reduction in the product’s price, while urging the authorities to further reduce it to below N1,000.

Nkechi Orji, a hair stylist at Achara Layout, Enugu, said the price reduction in cooking gas had reduced the use of firewood in her home.

Mrs Orji said she now cooks most of her food with cooking gas.

“I am still appealing to the authority to further bring down the price.

“If it comes down further, things will be better for everyone because the high cost of energy is seriously affecting all of us in Nigeria negatively,” she said.

Joy Nwafor, a restaurant owner at Garki, called on the government to further reduce the price of the product to enable food vendors and restaurant owners to remain in business.

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