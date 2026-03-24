The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Constitution Review Committee has proposed 30 per cent representation for women, 20 per cent for youths, and inclusion of persons living with disabilities (PLWDs) within the party’s structure.

This was contained in a report submitted to the National Chairman of ADC, David Mark, at the ADC national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party inaugurated the committee in January.

The Chairman of the committee, Etigwe Uwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the report highlighted the committee’s work, innovation and key departures from the party’s original constitutional framework.

He noted that the committee focused on producing a document capable of addressing the persistent challenges in Nigeria’s political party system, beyond serving the party.

The chairman added that the committee sought public input, resulting in submissions from stakeholders, including party members, civil society groups, and international organisations.

“All the memoranda received were carefully reviewed. Though not all recommendations were adopted, we ensured that the final draft reflected balanced consideration and practical constitutional improvements for the party.

“The committee observed that many Nigerian parties lack ideological clarity, functioning mainly as power-seeking coalitions, and therefore we prioritise strengthening ideological foundations within the ADC framework,” he said.

Mr Uwa further stated that the party’s motto was changed to “A united and flourishing Nigeria” to emphasise national unity and holistic development beyond economic growth as central objectives of the ADC vision.

He emphasised that the disciplinary procedures were restructured, with state disciplinary and reconciliation committees replacing ward actions, to ensure fairness, reduce arbitrariness and promote internal conflict resolution within the party.

He commended the committee members for their dedication and commitment to completing the assignment.

Mr Mark, while receiving the report, described it as a major milestone reflecting commitment to strengthening the ADC institutionally.

Represented by the party’s National Legal Adviser, Oserheimen Osunbor, Mr Mark commended the committee’s diligence and inclusiveness, emphasising that constitutional review was complex, requiring foresight.

He noted that the document defined the party’s identity, structure and aspirations.

Mr Mark assured the committee that the recommendations would be carefully examined in line with fairness, justice and equity, stressing that discipline, loyalty and commitment remained essential beyond constitutional provisions.

While calling for unity and collective focus, he said Nigerians were seeking credible alternatives, adding that a strong, forward-looking constitution was vital for positioning ADC as a viable platform.

(NAN)