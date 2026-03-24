All is set for the zonal congress of the All Progressives Congress, APC, South East region to be held in Enugu on Wednesday.

This is line with the 2026 Schedule of Activities and Timetable of the Nationwide Congresses and Related Activities earlier released by the national leadership of the party. This, however, did not specify venues.

However, in a letter addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, entitled “Notices of Conduct of Zonal Congresses” jointly issued by the National of the party, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and the National Secretary, Senator Surajudeen Bashiru, the party named the Multipurpose Hall of Hotel Presidential Enugu as venue for the South East zonal congress.

The ruling party equally penciled down the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan Stadium), Lagos State as venue for South West zonal congress and the Dome Event Centre, Asaba, Delta State, as venue for South South zone.

Other venues are the Yar’Adua Multipurpose Conference Centre, Murtala Muhammed Square, Kaduna, for the North West zone; International Conference Centre, Gombe, for North East zone, and the Aliyu Akwe Doma Conference Hall, Government House, Lafia, Nasarawa State for North Central zone.

The congresses are expected to commence at 10 o’clock in the morning at all the venues.