President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of Mary Amaechi, mother of former Rivers State Governor and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, describing her as a woman whose life exemplified faith, sacrifice and selfless service.

Mrs Amaechi died on Thursday at the age of 89.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Mr Tinubu said the late matriarch was deeply committed to the Catholic faith and devoted to raising children who dedicated themselves to public service.

The president said Mrs Amaechi’s life reflected the virtues of love, kindness, perseverance and sacrifice, qualities that endeared her to those who knew her.

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He urged the bereaved family to find comfort in the legacy she left behind.

“My heartfelt condolences to Rt. Hon. Amaechi, the entire Amaechi family, the Catholic faithful, and the government and people of Rivers State, over the loss of Dame Ezinne Amaechi, a champion of faith whose life was marked by humility and selfless service to humanity.

“May Almighty God grant her soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn her passing at this difficult time,” Mr Tinubu said.

Background

The president’s condolences followed the announcement by Mr Amaechi’s family on Thursday that the family matriarch died peacefully at the age of 89.

The family described the deceased as a devout Christian, respected community women’s leader and family matriarch who promoted peace, unity and strong family values. It said she was widely admired for her kindness, warmth and unwavering support for others.

Mr Amaechi, the African Democratic Congress vice-presidential candidate, thanked friends, supporters and well-wishers for their condolences, saying funeral arrangements would be announced later.