Nigeria and Ireland on Friday stated their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations, with both sides identifying key sectors for collaboration.

They said this when Ireland’s Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Jack Chambers, visited the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The aim of the visit was to strengthen economic and trade relations between Nigeria and Ireland and foster dialogue on infrastructure development, digital transformation, public-sector reform, and investment opportunities.

Mr Chambers stated that his visit to Nigeria was to deepen bilateral trade and investment relations between both countries.

He said the engagement would foster collaboration and explore investment opportunities across key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

He identified priority areas of interest to include technology, infrastructure development, agriculture and healthcare, stressing that Nigeria’s large market and growing economy present significant opportunities for Irish businesses.

According to him, Lagos, as Nigeria’s commercial hub and a key economic centre in West Africa, remains an attractive destination for investment and strategic partnerships.

“The roundtable is designed to bring together key stakeholders to discuss opportunities and challenges in Nigeria’s critical sectors and Ireland’s potential role in supporting development, and ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment,” he said.

Mr Chambers added that his visit, the first to Nigeria, also featured the opening of Ireland’s new embassy building in Abuja.

This, he described, as the country’s largest capital investment on the African continent and a demonstration of its commitment to Nigeria and the wider region.

The minister said Ireland, though a small country, had developed globally competitive industry hubs in areas such as technology, finance, infrastructure and agri-food, which could serve as a foundation for deeper collaboration.

He emphasised that partnerships between Ireland and Nigeria would be mutually beneficial, noting that Ireland also offers access to the European Union market of over 450 million consumers.

“The partnerships we seek are two-way and mutually beneficial, based on shared expertise, local knowledge and long-term commitment,” he said.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the minister’s presence was a clear symbol of the deepening friendship and shared aspirations, uniting both nations.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, represented by Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the secretary to the state government, said his administration was committed to nurturing a friendship grounded in shared values, mutual respect, and purposeful collaboration across several sectors.

They include education, governance, healthcare, infrastructure, technology, and economic development, reflecting a commitment to progress, innovation, and prosperity.

The governor said that the current Lagos administration was transforming into a more efficient, responsive, and forward-looking government.

“From landmark transport projects like the Lagos Rail Mass Transit and the Blue Line, to the expansion of our road networks, waterways and improvements in healthcare services, we are committed to making daily life easier, safer, and more productive for our residents,” he said.

He added that Lagos was modernising governance, strengthening its public service, enhancing accountability, and ensuring seamless access to services for citizens.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the state’s digital transformation agenda simplified processes, reduced delays, building a transparent, citizen-focused system.

“We welcome innovative ideas, partnerships, and opportunities that can improve the lives of our people.

“Lagos is a city of opportunity, collaboration, and shared progress.

“We are particularly delighted by the opportunities to deepen our engagement with Ireland, and we believe there is much we can learn from each other, and even more that we can achieve together,” he said.

President, LCCI, Leye Kupoluyi, said the Nigeria-Ireland roundtable had gone beyond diplomatic engagement to reflect a convergence of shared economic priorities between both countries.

Mr Kupoluyi said the discussions focused on key areas critical to economic transformation, including infrastructure development, efficient public expenditure, digitalisation, and institutional reforms needed to build resilient economies.

He noted that Nigeria and the United Kingdom had recently signed various agreements, including a £746 million deal to redevelop Lagos ports, the expansion of business visas, and other foreign direct investments.

He added that the visit reinforced a critical point: that the future of economic prosperity is increasingly collaborative.

“Nigeria, as Africa’s largest economy, presents vast opportunities across infrastructure development, digital innovation, agribusiness, and industrialisation.

“Ireland, with its strong track record in public sector reform, technology, and investment facilitation, offers valuable lessons and potential for partnership.

“We trust that this engagement marks not an endpoint but the beginning of a deeper, more structured partnership between our two economies,” he said.

(NAN)