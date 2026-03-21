The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has sealed Bond Chemicals Industries Ltd in Oyo over violations of national environmental regulations.

Nwamaka Ejiofor, NESREA’s assistant director of press, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

Mrs Ejiofor said the enforcement action followed a public complaint, which was corroborated by independent verification, regarding the discharge of untreated effluent into the environment.

She explained that a compliance inspection conducted by officials of the agency’s South-West Zonal Office on 18 February revealed that the facility lacked a functional Effluent Treatment Plant.

According to her, the company was discharging untreated wastewater with offensive odour directly into the environment, in contravention of applicable environmental standards and regulations.

“Following the inspection, the facility was duly notified and issued directives to immediately abate the environmental nuisance by installing and operating an effluent treatment system in line with regulatory requirements, and also to obtain the required permits.

“However, a follow-up inspection revealed that the facility failed to comply with the agency’s directives.

“Consequently, NESREA, in exercise of its statutory mandate, sealed the facility to prevent further environmental degradation and to safeguard public health,” she said.

The statement quotes the Director-General of NESREA, Innocent Barikor, as reiterating that all industry operators must fully comply with environmental regulations, including the installation and proper operation of pollution control equipment.

It added that the agency would intensify monitoring and enforcement activities nationwide and would not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions against violators.

NESREA stated that the facility would remain shut until full compliance with its directives is achieved, adding that further investigations and compliance monitoring are ongoing.

(NAN)