The federal government has ordered the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of alleged sexual assault linked to a local festival in Ozoro community, Delta State.

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‎Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, gave the directive in a statement signed by the ministry’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ahmed Danbazau on Friday in Abuja.

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‎This came after a video went viral on social media on Thursday alleging incidences of sexual assaults during the Alue-Do-Festival, regarded as “Festival of Fertility” in Ozoro Kingdom.

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‎Ms Sulaiman-Ibrahim expressed deep concern over reports that women were subjected to sexual assault and harassment during activities in Isoko North Local Government Area.

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‎While commending the swift response of the Police Command in Delta, she called for “a transparent, thorough, and accelerated investigation to ensure that all persons implicated are identified and brought to justice without delay.”

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‎She described the incidents as disturbing, unacceptable and contrary to human dignity, public safety and the rule of law, noting that the Constitution and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP Act) provide clear protections against such offences.

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‎“No cultural or traditional practice can justify or excuse sexual violence in any form.

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‎“Sexual assault is a serious criminal offence, and all allegations must be thoroughly investigated, with perpetrators held fully accountable under the law,” she said.

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‎She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prioritise the safety, dignity and protection of women and girls.

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‎The minister said they would strengthen collaboration with the Delta State Ministry of Women Affairs to provide immediate support for victims, including psychosocial care, medical attention and legal assistance.

She added that efforts would be intensified to engage traditional leaders and community stakeholders to address harmful norms and prevent a recurrence.

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‎She urged members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement authorities to ensure justice is served and such incidents are prevented from reoccurring.

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(NAN)